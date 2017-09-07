Officials Reassign UNL Lecturer Following Run-In With Student

University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials have reassigned a lecturer to a non-teaching job, after exchanging words with a student recruiting for a political group. In a statement, the university said the lecturer didn’t meet expectations and didn’t represent the university in what they say a “free exchange of ideas.” Back on August 25, UNL sophomore Kaitlyn Mullen said she was met with resistance from some faculty and grad students, while trying to recruit for the conservative group Turning Point USA.