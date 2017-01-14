Omaha Man Guilty of Killing Lincoln Man

The Lancaster County Court found 34-year-old Anthony Wells guilty of killing 25-year-old Joshua Hartwig last year outside of a north Lincoln apartment.

Wells is charged with first degree murder, the use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Wells, of Omaha, was arrested for the January 31, 2016 murder of Hartwig, following a disturbance outside of an apartment in the 1800 block of Knox Street. Wells apparently got into an argument with his girlfriend, which was broken up by witnesses. A few minutes later, Wells returned and fired shots, wounding and killing Hartwig.

Omaha Police helped tracked down Wells at his Omaha home. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on March 28.

Wells was acquitted in 2014, after he went on trial when prosecutors claimed he provided a weapon to his cousin, Nikko Jenkins, who killed four people in Omaha in the summer of 2013.