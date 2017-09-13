Omaha Senator Plans To Run For Governor

An outgoing member of the Nebraska Legislature will launch a campaign for Governor on Wednesday. Senator Bob Krist of Omaha will change his voter registration to “Independent” and hopes to challenge Governor Pete Ricketts in next year’s General Election.

Krist said one of his major goals, if elected, will be to speed up the pace of prison reform.

“We needed to retain them (corrections officers), we needed offer them a career path, we needed to pay them accordingly, ” Krist told KFOR News. “So that recommendation was made four years ago. Nothing has been done.”

Krist says he wants to focus on removing political party influence from the legislature, speeding up prison reform, and ending the state’s heavy reliance on property tax. Krist says he is in favor of closely examining tax exemptions and incentives for businesses.

In order to get on the Ballot, Krist will need to collection around 5,000 signatures from registered voters across the state.