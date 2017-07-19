One Arrest/Puppy Missing, After Robbery Near Central Lincoln Store

The search is on for a missing puppy, after it was taken from its owner in midtown Lincoln on Sunday night. Police say the victim was hanging out with his friends at the HyVee near 50th and “O” for a while but left when the group asked him to buy them some drugs. The man rode away on his bike with his 5 month old puppy, which is a lab/pit bull mix, but was jumped by men in a black SUV without license plates shortly before midnight. Police say the victim’s cellphone, bike, cash, and puppy were stolen. Police arrested one man in the area, 34-year-old Jeremy Stodola, and are looking for another man the victim knows. The puppy hasn’t been found.