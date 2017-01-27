One Good Thing

Over the past couple of weeks, we have been reporting a lot of negative news coming out of the Trump administration. A big reason for this, of course, is that President Trump has been issuing many executive orders and making plans to issue many more. Many, if not most, of the details surrounding these orders have not been shared with the press or fully vetted. This leaves his edicts open for interpretation and harsh judgement from his critics.

It can be easy to slip into a pattern of daily criticism that makes the Paul Durban Show seem overtly biased. To combat this, we’ve decided to share a “good thing” that President Trump has done each day. (Mr. President, please do something good each day.) A sort of “POTUS sorbet” to cleanse our discerning political palates.

Admittedly, it’s a small thing. Baby steps.

Paul