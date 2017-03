One person was taken to the hospital after a car ended up on its nose in southeast Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 91st and Andermatt Drive just before 1 a.m.

Lincoln Police said the driver turned into a parking lot and jumped a curb. He continued driving, eventually driving off a retaining wall and landing nose-down. The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

LPD is investigating whether alcohol played a factor.