Lincoln Fire and Rescue confirms one person has died in a duplex fire near 29th and E Street in Lincoln. Crews were called to the fire around 6:30 p.m. Friday. It took crews less than 30 minutes to put out the fire. LFR and Lincoln Police are still investigating the cause of the fire, but they do not believe it was arson. No one else was injured in the fire, but a neighbor in the duplex fire will have to stay somewhere else for the time being. (Story/Photo Courtesy 1011 News)