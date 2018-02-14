One-Year Salary Package Proposed for LPS Educators

(Release from Lincoln Public Schools) The Lincoln Education Association (LEA) and Lincoln Public Schools have reached a tentative agreement with teachers for a one-year contract for the 2018-19 school year – in a proposal presented to the Lincoln Board of Education Tuesday. This proposal represents a balance: Recognizing the valuable contributions our teachers make to this school district and maintaining the LPS legacy of excellence in teaching and learning, while also serving as good stewards of taxpayer funds – according to Steve Joel, superintendent of LPS; Rita Bennett, president of the LEA; and Lanny Boswell, president of the Lincoln Board of Education.

The tentative agreement – voted on and approved by LEA membership – provides a total compensation package increase of 2.68 percent for the 2018-19 school year, which includes salary increases of 3.07 percent, increases in Social Security and retirement costs – and no increase in health insurance premiums. Each full-time employee would receive a $1,675 salary increase. The base salary for a new teacher would increase by $1,175 to $45,156.

The Lincoln Board of Education conducted the first reading of the contract at the Feb. 13 meeting and will take action on the tentative agreement at the Board meeting set for 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at LPS District Offices, 5905 O St.

Comments:

Joel: “Our community and more than 41,000 students are indeed fortunate to have such highly qualified and dedicated teachers in our classrooms. The continued investment in staff is a primary reason we are able to recruit, develop and retain the very best professionals. This contract recognizes the value we place on that expertise but is also mindful of the challenging financial situation that our community and state are facing.”

Bennett: “We believe this agreement represents a reasonable salary increase. LPS retains its outstanding reputation because of the excellence of teachers and their dedication to serving all students, every day. Our community expects and deserves great public schools, and we are fortunate to be in a district that values those who are doing the work that makes excellence possible.”

Boswell: “The Lincoln Board of Education is committed to hiring and supporting the best and brightest teachers, while being fiscally accountable to the community. The Board deeply appreciates the care, consideration, and integrity that both the teachers and administration brought to the negotiations process. The result is a tentative agreement that serves our community’s children and reflects our community’s values.”

BACKGROUND: The previous two-year agreement provided a total package increase of 3.18 percent for the 2016-17 school year – and 3.19 percent for the 2017-18 school year. That included an average salary increase of 2.88 percent for the first year of the contract, and 2.89 percent for the second. Lincoln Public Schools is one of the lowest spending school districts in the state for per-pupil costs and has been for decades. (LPS spends less per pupil in the state than 226 school districts – out of 245 districts total – nearly $1,000 less per pupil than the state average.)