OPD Fires Pepper Balls During Pro-Trump Rally

By Greg Smith
|
Mar 27, 7:48 AM
Credit: Trump For President

Omaha police fired pepper balls at the feet of counter-protesters at a weekend Pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” rally in front of the Douglas County Courthouse. 8 people were arrested. The World Herald reports about 100 people showed up to support President Trump, veterans, first responders and law enforcement, but about 50 counter-protesters were joined by another group calling itself an anti-fascist organization.

Police fired pepper balls to keep the groups in order. No one was taken to a hospital.

 

