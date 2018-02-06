Open Harvest Asks For Liquor License

Open Harvest Co-op at 17th and South wants to sell alcohol, but can’t because a 14 year old ordinance says the store is too close to nearby homes. They have to be at least 100 feet away. Open Harvest is just over 30 feet away. Open Harvest management went to the City Council to change the alcohol ordinance to 25 feet from residential areas. Brandi Payne, a member of the Open Harvest Board of Directors, told the council more grocery stores have been lost in core neighborhoods than have been gained the last decade and reducing the distance barrier is one way to make sure that stops happenening and hopefully encourages grocery stores to maintain a presence in those neighborhoods. Tracy Corr with the Neighborhood Association told the council giving small stores the availability to sell alcohol, would change dynamics quite a bit for the community. The City Council votes next week.