Opening Day Of NSAA Girls State HS Basketball

It’s opening day of the N-S-A-A Girls State High School Basketball Tournament. 48 teams in six classes will converge on four sites around Lincoln today, then two sites tomorrow and Saturday. You can hear games today here on KFOR, starting with the 2 o’clock Class A game with Lincoln Southwest and Millard West, followed by top-seed Lincoln Northeast facing Kearney at 3:45. Jeff Motz will have the call of both games. Then tonight at 8:45 on KFOR, it will be Lincoln East against Lincoln Pius X to finish up the first day of action in Class A.

Chris Schmidt will bring you that game. Over on our sports station ESPN 1480, starting at 9 o’clock this monring, it’s the Class C-1 quarterfinal with Malcolm taking on defending state champ Kearney Catholic. Then at 2 o’clock, it will be C-1 top seed Lincoln Christian going up against Columbus Scotus and at 8:45 tonight in Class B, Norris plays Sidney. Dick Janda will have the action of all three of those games.