Orange Cone Season Is Nearly Here

Yesterday, Mayor Beutler and Public Works Director Miki Esposito announced the road projects the city will tackle this year. The list is pretty extensive and will likely affect all of us in some way. Here’s the full list that was announced yesterday, and you can get updates at lincoln.ne.gov, keyword search project or closures.

Northwest

11th Street water main replacement from “O” to “Q” streets

N. 10th Street over Salt Creek north of Military Road – bridge replacement and new sidewalk with trail connection

14th and Superior roundabout – permanent safety improvements

S. 27th Street water main replacement from Laurel to Calvert streets and from Woods Blvd. to Kessler Blvd.

N. 27th Street rehabilitation from Holdrege Street to Fletcher Ave.

27th Street interchange at Interstate 80 – bridge and concrete repairs

Southwest

16th Street reconstruction from “A” to “F” streets

“D” Street water main replacement from 12th to 20th streets

20th and Calvert streets drainage system replacement

Jackson Drive/Woodsdale Blvd. from 27th to 29th streets – drainage system rehabilitation

S. Coddington and W. Van Dorn intersection safety project – construction of single-lane roundabout and new sidewalks

Northeast

33rd Street from Holdrege to Madison – road rehabilitation and storm drainage improvements

Fletcher Ave. water main replacement from 56th to 60th streets

Superior Street rehabilitation from 27th Street to Cornhusker Hwy.

56th and Morton drainage improvement project – channel widening and replacement of box culvert

Adams Street wastewater pipeline installation from 41st to 42nd streets

Fremont Street water main replacement from Touzalin Ave. to 70th Street

56th and Colfax drainage improvements

Cleveland Ave. water main replacement from Cotner Blvd. to Leonard Street

98th Street and Boathouse to “O” Street and Anthony Lane – wastewater pipeline installation

Anthony Lane wastewater pipeline installation from “O” Street to YMCA Spirit Park

Southeast

S. 44th Street wastewater pipeline rehabilitation and replacement from High Street to Antelope Creek Road

44th Street drainage improvements from Calvert to High streets

84th and Old Cheney bike path underpass rehabilitation

Old Cheney rehabilitation from 40th St. to Hwy. 2

Normal Blvd. rehabilitation from South to 56th streets

South Sumner wastewater pipeline rehabilitation and replacement from Normal Blvd. to 40th Street

Jefferson Ave. wastewater pipeline rehabilitation and replacement from Ryons to Garfield streets

Beal Slough trunk sewer installation from 33rd to 56th streets

Yankee Hill Rd. reconstruction and widening from 70th Street to Hwy. 2 and installation of roundabouts