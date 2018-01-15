Outage Affected Allo Customers In Three Communities, Including Lincoln

A massive outage affected Allo customers in Lincoln, Alliance and North Platte on Friday. Internet, phone and TV service was impacted for many customers. Several updates were sent out by the company over the weekend and company officials believed most of the service was restored by mid-afternoon Sunday. They say the outage was caused by a scheduled maintenance on the redundant fiber ring. If you are still experiencing problems with your Allo service, call them at 402-480-6650 or message them on social media.