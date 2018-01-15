Outage Affected Allo Customers In Three Communities, Including Lincoln
By Jeff Motz
|
Jan 15, 2018 @ 10:50 AM

A massive outage affected Allo customers in Lincoln, Alliance and North Platte on Friday. Internet, phone and TV service was impacted for many customers. Several updates were sent out by the company over the weekend and company officials believed most of the service was restored by mid-afternoon Sunday. They say the outage was caused by a scheduled maintenance on the redundant fiber ring. If you are still experiencing problems with your Allo service, call them at 402-480-6650 or message them on social media.

Related Content

REMEMBERING MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.: Lincoln Area ...
Arctic Blast Returns To Eastern Nebraska
Nebraska Lawmakers Study Budget Seeking Cuts Amid ...
Beatrice Man Who Fled From Authorities In Lincoln ...
Family Gathering Turns Violent; Stolen Lincoln Gun...
Annual Act Of Generosity Repeated for 12th Time