Outdoor Concert Scheduled By Charlie Brogan | May 7, 2018 @ 9:35 AM Sponsors, supporters and performers are all hoping for beautiful weather Saturday, May 12, for “Hear The Hope”, a concert scheduled for the Union Plaza Ampitheatre. Click below for details. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Lied Center Reveals New Season Lineup Lincoln’s Symphony To Close Season Sunday Mayor’s Arts Award To Familiar Arts Reporter “3 Second Sketches” On Display At County-City Building Comedy Loft To Mix Magic And Laughs “Mamma Mia” Coming To Lincoln Community Playhouse