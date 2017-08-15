Outside Gas Leak Ruled Out, Several Homes Damaged By Original Explosion

Fire investigators spent much of Tuesday sorting through all the mess left behind from an explosion at a southeast Lincoln home on Monday afternoon.

As of late Tuesday, so far in their investigation at 5601 South 78th Street, which is northeast of 77th and Old Cheney Road, Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said he is ruling out anything external that caused a gas leak and blast. Now their attention will be on the inside in finding some ignition source.

This type of natural gas explosion is a first for Moody in his time as a fire investigator.

“I’ve been doing this 32 years and this is the worst gas explosion I’ve ever seen,” Moody told reporters.

The neighborhood on Eastview Drive between 77th and 78th is still considered not safe, based on the debris still hanging in the trees. Lincoln Fire Battalion Chief Leo Benes said if the wind comes up, there could be concerns for people in the area.

“Almost like a tornado incident, where you find debris in places you don’t normally recognize it,” Benes said.

Benes and Moody said there are 17 homes in the immediate area that suffered structure damage and the number could rise. Three of those homes have been red tagged, meaning they are not in shape to be occupied. Moody said it could be Wednesday afternoon at the earliest that he will be issuing his findings on the cause of the blast.

Black Hills Energy, Lincoln’s natural gas supplier, issued a statement Tuesday saying it has found that the explosion was not related to either their service or their equipment.

Lincoln Police are also helping with the investigation by collecting evidence, such as firearms and ammunition that were in the home. Captain Mike Woolman says they are also working on keeping anymore traffic from coming into the area so recovery efforts can continue without any disruptions.

Also as of late Tuesday the homeowners, Jim and Jeanne Jasa, were reportedly in critical condition.