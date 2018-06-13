Over 500 Pounds Of Pot Found In South Central Nebraska Traffic Stop

Boxes containing over 500 pounds of marijuana confiscated in I-80 stop near Shelton. (Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol)

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The patrol says a trooper stopped a refrigerated semitrailer around 12:30 p.m. Monday near Shelton on suspicion of driving on the shoulder. Shelton is about 100 miles west of Lincoln.

The patrol says a search of the trailer turned up 18 boxes containing several hundred heat-sealed bags of marijuana. In all, the marijuana weighed 530 pounds. The patrol says its estimated street value is $1.6 million.

The driver, 51-year-old Vladimir Javier from Homestead, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was being held in the Buffalo County Jail.