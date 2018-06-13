Over 500 Pounds Of Pot Found In South Central Nebraska Traffic Stop
By Jeff Motz
Jun 13, 2018 @ 7:40 AM
Boxes containing over 500 pounds of marijuana confiscated in I-80 stop near Shelton. (Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol)

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The patrol says a trooper stopped a refrigerated semitrailer around 12:30 p.m. Monday near Shelton on suspicion of driving on the shoulder. Shelton is about 100 miles west of Lincoln.

The patrol says a search of the trailer turned up 18 boxes containing several hundred heat-sealed bags of marijuana. In all, the marijuana weighed 530 pounds. The patrol says its estimated street value is $1.6 million.

The driver,  51-year-old Vladimir Javier from Homestead, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was being held in the Buffalo County Jail.

Heat sealed bags of marijuana found during traffic stop on I-80 near Shelton. (Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol)
