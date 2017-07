The 21st motorcycle fatality of the year in Nebraska happened early Monday morning on the west edge of Lincoln.

Lincoln Police tell KFOR News a man on a motorcycle crashed into an SUV at NW 48th Street and West O Street around 1:30am. 59-year-old William McArtor was killed, while 58-year-old Carla McArtor, was critically injured and taken to a hospital. As of last report, Police were still investigating to determine which vehicle had the green light.