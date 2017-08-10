Overnight Stabbing Injures One Man, Suspect In Custody

One man is in stable condition at a Lincoln hospital, after a stabbing near 17th and “D” Streets early Thursday morning.

Lincoln Police told KFOR News the victim was stabbed in the lower chest and is expected to be okay. A woman in the apartment only suffered a minor cut.

Officers later tracked down the suspect, Diante Fisher, at a southeast Lincoln home and arrested him for several felony-related counts. Captain Ryan Dale says Fisher allegedly broke into the apartment, armed with a knife and went after the man.

No other details about what led up to the stabbing were available.