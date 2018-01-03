Overturned Car In Creek By Dale Johnson | Jan 3, 2018 @ 8:22 AM photo from 10/11 News An overturned car was found early Wednesday morning in Dead Man’s Run. Police Capt. Robert Farber tells KFOR NEWS the unoccupied car was reported just after 4 this morning near Ballard Park, on North 66th between Seward and Kearney avenues. Related Content 60 Day Legislative Session Starts Nebraska’s Minimum Wage Stays The Same In 20... Tree Of Lights Approaching Goal Patrol Names New Second In Command Lincoln First Baby of 2018 Businesses Confident