Overturned Car In Creek
By Dale Johnson
|
Jan 3, 2018 @ 8:22 AM
photo from 10/11 News

An overturned car was found early Wednesday morning in Dead Man’s Run.  Police Capt. Robert Farber tells KFOR NEWS the unoccupied car was reported just after 4 this morning near Ballard Park, on North 66th between Seward and Kearney avenues.

 

