Pairings Are Set For NSAA State Softball Tournament

Four Lincoln area teams have qualified for the State High School Softball Tournament that starts Wednesday at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

In Class A, Lincoln Pius X won the A-2 district title 8-3 over Papillion-LaVista South. The Thunderbolts will play the A-7 champion, Lincoln North Star, at 11:30am Wednesday in the Class A opening round. The Navigators won the A-7 crown 19-9 over Grand Island.

Lincoln Southwest captured the A-4 championship 12-1 over Lincoln Southeast. The Silver Hawks will play at 11:30am against Millard West.

In Class C, defending state champ Malcolm earned an 11-3 win over Fairbury.

