Pairings Out For The State High School Volleyball Tournament

Five Lincoln area teams have reached the NSAA state high school volleyball tournament, which starts Thursday at four sites in Lincoln.

In Class A, Pius X plays Papillion-LaVista South at 1:30pm Thursday. Southeast plays Omaha Marian at 3:30pm, while Southwest plays Millard North at 7:30pm. Those matches are at Pinnacle Bank Arena on the north court.

In Class C1, Malcolm plays North Bend Central at 3:30pm, while Lincoln Lutheran faces Ord at 7:30pm, both matches are at North Star High School.

