There is a parasite wiping out entire populations of Western honey bees. It’s the Varroa mite and it worries beekeepers. Controlling the problem was a topic at Sunday’s Bee Fun Day at the the UNL Agricultural Research & Development Center.

Ron Babcock, President of Nebraska Beekeeper Association, told our media partner, 10/11 NEWS the association wants to provide beekeepers with knowledge about bees so that they become better beekeepers so that they can be more sustainable.