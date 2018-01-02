Patrol Names New Second In Command

The Nebraska State Patrol has announced the promotion of Captain Andrew “Buck” Duis to the position of Assistant Superintendent and the rank of Lt. Colonel.

As a 29-year veteran of the State Patrol, Duis, 50, has served in many capacities throughout his career. He was promoted to Captain in command of the Patrol’s Training Academy in February 2016 and has overseen the training of Camp 57 and Camp 58 Patrol recruits.

“I’m pleased to appoint Captain Duis to the critical position of Assistant Superintendent,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “He’s a proven leader who brings excellent credentials and a wealth of respect from troopers around the state, as well as law enforcement officials around the country. He will help shape the future of the Nebraska State Patrol.”

Duis is a certified local instructor for Leadership in Police Organizations through the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). He has previously served as commander of NSP’s Police Service Dog Division, Team Leader for Troop C Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, defensive tactics and firearms instructor, and served in both the NSP Field Services and Investigative Services Divisions.

replaces Colonel Tom Schwarten, who retired last month.