Patrol Search Committee Named

Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed a committee to advise in the search for the next Superintendent for the Nebraska State Patrol. The committee will help with finding and vetting candidates. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer will chair the group. The other members are retired FBI Agent Weysan Dun, Former U-S Attorney Deborah Gilg, and Hall County Public Defender Gerry Piccolo.

The Governor’s announcement says the search will be all-encompassing and will seek candidates from a wide variety of agencies both in and out of state. The former superintendent of the Patrol, Brad Rice, was fired a week ago.