Pedestrian Hospitalized After Hit By Car Near Sunken Gardens
By Jeff Motz
|
Jan 12, 2018 @ 10:10 AM

No citations yet in a car-pedestrian collision that happened early Thursday morning west of 27th and Capitol Parkway. Police tell us a 54-year-old man apparently didn’t use a crosswalk and may have stumbled into westbound traffic, when he was hit by a car. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, underwent surgery and is in stable condition. The 42-year-old man driving the car was not hurt. So far, no citations.

