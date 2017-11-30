Pedestrian Struck & Killed By Train Near Waverly

Emergency units were called to the west edge of Waverly shortly after 1:30 PM Thursday. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train near the intersection of Highway 6 and Amberly Road.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain Tom Brookhauser told KFOR news, at the scene, that witnesses said the man was walking east on the tracks, and the train that struck him was also eastbound. They also said he continued walking on the tracks even after the train blew its whistle repeatedly.

The victim is a white male, believed to be in his late 20’s or early 30’s. Captain Brookhauser said his identity is yet to be determined.