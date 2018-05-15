Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Tuesday Crash
By Jackie Ourada
|
May 15, 2018 @ 4:55 PM

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police responded to a pedestrian vs car crash at Capitol parkway and A street Tuesday afternoon. The pedestrian was reportedly unresponsive when police arrived.

“The 32-year-old female was transported to the hospital where she’s currently undergoing treatment for the injuries sustained as a result of the accident,” Lincoln Police Duty Captain Todd Kocian told KFOR News. Police determined the car was headed south on Capitol Parkway and, while turning left, hit a pedestrian crossing from the north side of Capitol Parkway to the south side.

‘A’ Street was closed between Capitol Parkway and 33rd Street for a few hours Tuesday afternoon as police investigated the crash.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

State Offices Election Results Federal Statewide Election Results Election Results Seward Sheriff Office Hosts Training on Fentanyl Overdose Cases 25 Arrests in Nebraska in ICE Sweep Crash Forces Shutdown of Traffic Along South-Central Lincoln Street