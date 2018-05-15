Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Tuesday Crash

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police responded to a pedestrian vs car crash at Capitol parkway and A street Tuesday afternoon. The pedestrian was reportedly unresponsive when police arrived.

“The 32-year-old female was transported to the hospital where she’s currently undergoing treatment for the injuries sustained as a result of the accident,” Lincoln Police Duty Captain Todd Kocian told KFOR News. Police determined the car was headed south on Capitol Parkway and, while turning left, hit a pedestrian crossing from the north side of Capitol Parkway to the south side.

‘A’ Street was closed between Capitol Parkway and 33rd Street for a few hours Tuesday afternoon as police investigated the crash.