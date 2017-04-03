People In Surveillance Photo Not Tennessee Teen Or Suspect

Turns out, two people in the photo above that was posted on social media by Kearney Police are not the missing Tennessee teen and her suspected abductor.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation made the confirmation on Monday, after it was believed the two were in south central Nebraska Sunday night at a Kearney McDonald’s.

Kearney Police put up a surveillance photo to their Facebook page of two people who looked like missing teenage Elizabeth Thomas and suspect Tad Cummins, who have been on the run since mid March. Tennessee authorities say Cummins is considered armed and dangerous.