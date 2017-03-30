Percy, Neal Collect Big Ten Weekly Awards

Two members of the Nebraska men’s track and field team received weekly honors from the Big Ten on Wednesday.

Junior Nick Percy was named the field athlete of the week and junior Andy Neal earned track athlete of the week following their standout performances at the Pac-12 vs. Big Ten Invitational last weekend in Tempe, Arizona.

Percy, a native of Ventnor, England, swept the discus and hammer throw titles at the Pac-12 vs. Big Ten Invitational. Percy won the hammer throw with a mark of 220-4 (67.16m), just two feet shy of his school record. He followed the next day by winning the discus title with a meet-record 196-3 (59.82m) to begin his national title defense on a strong note. Both of Percy’s marks lead the Big Ten. He ranks third nationally in the discus and fourth in the hammer throw. The honor is the second of Percy’s career.

Neal, a Lincoln East graduate, finished second in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 50.62. His time leads the Big Ten and ranks fourth nationally. Neal was also part of the 4×400-meter relay team that finished third with a time of 3:09.28.