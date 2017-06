2 new fire trucks for Lincoln Fire and Rescue couldn’t have come at a better time. Truck 7 broke down yesterday on its way to a call in northwest Lincoln. The report of smoke turned out not to be a fire and other crews handled the call, but it’s an example of the desperate need for new rigs.

The new Truck 7 and Truck 8 will be fitted for equipment before they hit the street in about a month. 3 new engines are coming in September.