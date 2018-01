KFOR NEWS confirms that Aubrey Trail, a person of interest in the murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, is no longer in the Saline County Jail. An officer at the Saline County Jail wouldn’t tell our media partner, 10/11 NEWS when or to where Trail had been moved. KFOR NEWS also confirming that a second person of interest, Bailey Boswell, is still in the Saline County Jail. Sydney Loofe’s body was discovered on Dec. 5th in rural Clay County after disappearing November 16th.