Persons of Interest In Missing Lincoln Woman Case Located

The FBI says investigators are talking to two people of interest in the disappearance of a 24-year-old Lincoln woman.

The FBI’s Randy Thysse said at a news conference Thursday inside Lincoln Police headquarters that the public’s help was still needed to find Sydney Loofe, who was reported missing Nov. 16. Family and friends have said she went on a date the night before with someone she met online.

Authorities say 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell were located Thursday morning, but wouldn’t give an exact location on where they were tracked down. They were taken in for more questioning about Loofe’s disappearance.

Trail and Boswell were wanted on unrelated warrants.

Authorities have been busy searching for Sydney in portions of Gage and Saline counties since Wednesday. No new clues have turned up as of Thursday morning, but the search for Loofe continues.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sydney Loofe, call the FBI Omaha office at 402-493-8688 or Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.