Peru State Football Player Killed in Crash
By Dale Johnson
|
Feb 27, 2018 @ 7:22 AM
photo courtesy 10/11 NEWS

PERU, Neb. (AP) – A candlelight vigil is planned Tuesday to remember a Peru State College football player killed in a weekend car crash.   Justin Haystrand was airlifted to a hospital following Sunday’s wreck.  Haystrand was pronounced dead Monday.  Haystrand’s teammate, Andrew Shackelford, is recovering after their car hit an SUV near Nebraska City.  Otoe County Sheriff’s officials say Haystrand’s car left the highway and came back into the other lane south of Nebraska City.  Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

