The national arm of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity has suspended the Nebraska Beta chapter at Creighton University and has opened its own investigation into a cutting and possible hazing incident. 19 year old, Christopher Wheeler, has been charged with assaulting a woman with a knife.

Wheeler claims he was forced to take drugs as part of the hazing process and those drugs led to his behavior. Creighton has suspended the fraternity, too, barring students from wearing fraternity gear on campus.