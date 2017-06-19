Photo Contest Offers $1,000 In College Fund To 6 Winners

Taking pictures of Nebraska farms and ranches could win your child $1,000 in a college fund.

The Nebraska Educational Savings Trust is sponsoring the photo contest. Six winners will each receive $1,000 in a NEST 529 college savings account.

Anyone who wants to enter the contest must submit a photo by the end of June. Details are available online at www.NEST529.com .

The pictures should depict Nebraska’s farm and ranch life. The winners will be drawn from all the photos submitted with two winners in each of the state’s three Congressional districts.