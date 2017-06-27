Pinewood Bowl Presents “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

SHOW DATES

July 13 – 16 and 20 – 23, 2017

Gates open at 5:30pm show begins at 8:00pm

Tickets on sale Friday June 9, 2017 at Lincoln Russ’s Market Stores

​

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea”, “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

This production will again be led by the Mayor’s Arts Award winning Director & Choregrapher, Courtney Piccoli. With Bill Maltas as the Vocal Music Director & Conductor, Kellie Hageman will Stage Manage, with Set Designer Wendy Jane Bantam and costumes by the incomprable Maralee Maldavs, this show will be one of our largest undertakings yet!

​

We have exciting news! Big Top Performance Art Center will be on our stage for a very special aerial performance in our produciton. We are thrilled to have them join our production and you will be amazed at their performances! To learn more about Big Top Art Center. Come experience the magic under the stars this July as we go “Under the Sea!”