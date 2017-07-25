Pinnacle Bank Arena One Of World’s Best Ticket Sellers

The Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln has earned a spot among the top 200 arena venues in the world based on ticket sales. Competing with venues around the world, Lincoln’s Arena finished #39 in the United States and #75 in the world on Pollstar’s 2017 2nd Quarter Top 200 Arena Venues list based on ticket sales. Pinnacle Bank Arena finished #39 in the United States and #75 in the world.

“This is another great honor for Lincoln,” said Tom Lorenz, general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The O2-London took first place in the overall ticket sales rankings and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY garnered the top United States spot. The rankings are determined by tickets sold for concerts from January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017.

Pollstar is a weekly trade publication covering the worldwide concert industry