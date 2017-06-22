Plan For Dead Man’s Run Will Save Millions

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District has taken the next step toward better flood control in Deadman’s Run. The NRD, City of Lincoln (City) and the Army Corps of Engineers have a $23.5 million proposal to widen the creek between 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

The project is expected to remove more than 500 buildings from the floodplain, remove the need for the property owners to buy flood insurance, and encourage improvements to the area. The project is expected to save over $1.5 million each year for at least the next 50-years.