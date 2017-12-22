Planned Implosion of UNL’s Cather and Pound Residence Halls Goes Off As Planned

Today's Cather, Pound implosion was a success. Watch it again and learn a little about the history of the two residence halls.

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion.

The university demolished Cather and Pound halls simultaneously Friday in about 10 seconds. Crews spent several weeks placing dynamite into support columns on select floors and wiring charges to ensure the detonation went as planned. Roughly 500 pounds (225 kilograms) of dynamite was used.

UNL engineering students measured the implosion. Assistant Engineering Professor Richard Wood told KFOR News they collected hundreds of gigabits of data

Preparations began in May, when the university began removing windows, heavy furniture and mechanical parts from the dorms.

Engineers estimate each building weighed 200 million tons (180 million metric tons). The dorms had housed thousands of university students since 1963, but were outdated.

The video above is a montage of the demolition process of Cather and Pound halls, courtesy of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.