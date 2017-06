A former Plattsmouth car dealer has been sentenced to five years of supervised release for defrauding banks.

Mark Tincher also was fined $50,000 at his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Omaha and told to pay $833,000 in restitution. He pleaded guilty in March to fraud. Prosecutors say that Tincher kited checks between four banks, artificially inflating his balance.

Tincher ran a Chevrolet Oldsmobile dealership in Plattsmouth that closed shortly afterwards.