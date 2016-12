An autopsy has been completed on the body of a 14 month old Lincoln child who died at an Omaha hospital on Tuesday. Those results are not available this morning (Friday). Authorities are still waiting on further examination to determine the cause of death. 3 days before Christmas, emergency crews were called to a foster home in the 3700 Block of W. Plum St. Initial reports were that the child suffered a brain injury, but information is still limited.