Police Investigate Thefts Of Ditcher And Cigarettes In Separate Incidents

Lincoln Police are asking for help from the public to solve a robbery. A clerk at the Dollar General on 14th and Superior Street says a man stole a pack of cigarettes and showed a handgun in order to escape. Around 6 PM Tuesday night, a black male walked into the store, asked for cigarettes, grabbed them, and started to run. The clerk ran after him, but the man lifted his shirt and the employee saw the gun. The suspect is described as being in his early 20s, estimated to be 5 foot 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. You are urged to call Lincoln police (402-441-6000) if you have information.

A Kansas company with workers in Lincoln is now missing an excavator. When the Workers from Kansas walked out of the Country Inn and Suites near the Lincoln airport, they saw that their excavator was gone. The machine had been parked in the lot out front. They reported it to police as an orange Ditch Witch with a Kansas license plate. Police are taking tips on the incident.

Don’t be fooled by a fake police representative calling you. Throughout the past week, someone has called people in Lincoln asking for money for a Fallen Officer’s Fund. They’re posing as a police representative, but have hung up when asked to identify themselves. Police say the number in use has been used for scams before. Police are repeating the fact that they will never directly ask you for money.