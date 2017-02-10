Police Investigating Attempted Robbery At Lincoln Pharmacy

An attempted robbery at a south Lincoln drug store during the midnight hour on Friday.
Lincoln Police Captain Jeff Bucher says a man walked into the Walgreen’s at 27th and Pine Lake Road, handed a pharmacist a note, demanding some narcotics. He was refused and left on foot without taking anything.
Bucher says they are looking for a light complected man, about 35-years-old, 5-6 with a medium build, last seen wearing a dark-colored coat and light-colored pants. If you have any information regarding this attempted robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.