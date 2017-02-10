Police Investigating Attempted Robbery At Lincoln Pharmacy

Surveillance photo taken from the Walgreen's at 27th and Pine Lake Road, as robbery suspect walked into the store on Feb. 10, 2017. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

An attempted robbery at a south Lincoln drug store during the midnight hour on Friday.

Lincoln Police Captain Jeff Bucher says a man walked into the Walgreen’s at 27th and Pine Lake Road, handed a pharmacist a note, demanding some narcotics. He was refused and left on foot without taking anything.

Bucher says they are looking for a light complected man, about 35-years-old, 5-6 with a medium build, last seen wearing a dark-colored coat and light-colored pants. If you have any information regarding this attempted robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.