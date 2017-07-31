Police Investigating Sunday Morning Stabbing In Downtown Lincoln

The search is on for a suspect in a Sunday morning stabbing in downtown Lincoln that left one person with serious injuries. So far in their investigation, Lincoln Police say an officer saw a fight happening in an alleyway just north of Centennial Mall and “N” Street. A stabbing victim was found in an alleyway. A 27-year-old man was taken to a Lincoln hospital with significant injuries and remains in critical, but stable condition, as of Monday morning. Police say another person may have been hurt and may need medical attention. It’s unknown if this person was responsible or a second victim. Police say the suspect wore a black T-shirt and jeans.