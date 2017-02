Police are looking for as many as 6 men who burst into an apartment in the 800 block of G Street. Capt. Jeri Roeder tells KFOR NEWS around 11 o’clock last night, 4-to-6 black males, 2 of them armed with handguns, kicked in the door, demanding money. The 2 females and 1 male inside said they didn’t have any, but the robbers insisted.

Convinced the 3 were telling the truth, the men left. One wore a red hoody, another a black hoody.