Police Looking Into Reported Shooting, After Man Suffers Wounds

Two gunshot wounds a 19-year-old Lincoln man suffered has police wondering what exactly led up to the shooting early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say gunshots were heard near 20th and Garfield about 2:30am, but the victim, Devan Stooksbury, went for help at a home a few blocks away. Paramedics were called, after officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Officer Angela Sands says they interviewed Stooksbury at the hospital to find out what happened.

While the investigation continues, Officer Sands says there is no ongoing risk to the general public. No arrests at this time.