Police Looking For Suspect In Groping Case

Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly groped one woman and followed two others in Lincoln. The first incident took place on Sunday night at 11 p.m., when a 24-year-old female was walking near 10th and G streets. The woman said she was approached by a man who asked her for money, and when she said she didn’t have any, he followed her. Eventually, he pushed her into a driveway, and started to grope her before being scared away by a noise. A few hours later, just before 2am Monday, police received another call from a two females who said they were walking near 12th and “E” streets and a man started following them. However, no contact was made. The victims from both incidents gave a similar description, saying the man was roughly 6-feet tall, with dark hair and a dark hoodie. His race is unknown.