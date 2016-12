Police this morning are looking for a couple of intruders who were lurking around the 5400 block of West St. Paul Ave. Capt. Jeff BucherĀ tells KFOR NEWS the home owner says one of the 2 men had a gun, so he fired a shot into the air to scare them off. No description of the intruders. No arrests, either.

We’ll get more information at this morning’s media briefing.