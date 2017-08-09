Police Radio Channels May Be Encrypted, Delayed With New System

Nowadays, you can listen to the police scanner through an app on your phone. It can also be a safety risk for law enforcement, especially in dealing with situations where weapons are involved or criminals use to their advantage. With a new radio system installed, Lincoln Police are exploring the idea of encrypting, or making unintelligible, certain police channels. But Public Safety Director Tom Casady says they want to keep transparency between the police and public. Speaking on KFOR Mornings Wednesday, Casady said one method would be delaying police scanner traffic by as much as 10 minutes, after the initial dispatch call is made. Casady says they hope to make a decision sometime this fall.