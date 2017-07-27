Police Working Several Gun Thefts In Lincoln During July

So far this month, there have been reports of over 25 stolen firearms in the Lincoln area.

LPD’s Southwest team has seen an increase in larceny from autos and unlocked garages which included the theft of 15 stolen firearms. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case involving 10 stolen firearms from a garage reported this week in the 4300 block of West Peach.

If you own a gun, make sure it’s properly locked up and not leave it in a vehicle. Also, don’t leave valuables in your car, lock your car, garage and home. Call 402.441.6000 to report suspicious activity.